Raymond James Raises Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Price Target to $22.00

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

