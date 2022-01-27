Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $11.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Real Matters has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $16.00.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

