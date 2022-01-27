Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Realio Network has a market cap of $963,997.84 and approximately $90,414.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 56.3% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.38 or 0.06565341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.65 or 1.00144597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

