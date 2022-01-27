Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

1/25/2022 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/21/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $170.00.

1/5/2022 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “top pick” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

12/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

12/13/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/8/2021 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

12/8/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/6/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.