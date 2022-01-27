Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.
Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.
In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.