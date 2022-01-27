Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

