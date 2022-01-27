Relite Finance (RELI) Price Down 28% Over Last Week

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $633,720.43 and approximately $3,030.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.96 or 0.06808928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.27 or 0.99886509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052698 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,774,656 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

