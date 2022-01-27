Relx (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,790 ($24.15) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.73) to GBX 2,540 ($34.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.67) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,390.08 ($32.25).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,217 ($29.91) on Tuesday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,326.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,221.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

