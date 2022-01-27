RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.01. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RenaissanceRe stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.