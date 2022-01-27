Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 3894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renalytix AI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

