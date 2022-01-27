Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Renasant by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

