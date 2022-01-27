Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.08 ($44.41).

Shares of RNO opened at €35.38 ($40.20) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a one year high of €100.70 ($114.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.56.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

