Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $24.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

RPAY opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 9.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repay by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

