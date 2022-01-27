Research Analysts Set Expectations for BancFirst Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

