Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -192.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.