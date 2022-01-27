Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 215 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.59.

SYK stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.39. 23,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,185. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

