Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

PANW stock traded up $21.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,159. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.