Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,005 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 2.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.00. 34,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.