Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 4,022 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 642,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,651,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

