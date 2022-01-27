Reviewing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and EnerSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 14.45 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -78.00 EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.03 $143.37 million $3.50 20.94

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.17%. EnerSys has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.68%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than EnerSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01%

Summary

EnerSys beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

