Reviewing Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gogo alerts:

This table compares Gogo and Mynaric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 5.06 -$250.04 million ($0.63) -19.71 Mynaric $780,000.00 273.58 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -20.29% N/A -1.07% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gogo and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gogo presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.95%. Mynaric has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.04%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Gogo.

Summary

Mynaric beats Gogo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.