Reviewing Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A Matador Resources $862.13 million 6.10 -$593.21 million $2.34 19.14

Lonestar Resources US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matador Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lonestar Resources US and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18% Matador Resources 21.25% 23.09% 10.15%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

