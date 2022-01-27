Reviewing Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

5.0% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Origin Agritech and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A -30.78% -22.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and AppHarvest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $7.71 million 3.95 -$12.52 million N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origin Agritech and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 362.70%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Agritech has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.