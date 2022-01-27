Reviewing Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Venus Acquisition and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83

Perion Network has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.69%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Perion Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 1.97 $10.23 million $0.86 21.55

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09% Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45%

Summary

Perion Network beats Venus Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.