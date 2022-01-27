REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $573.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

