RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report sales of $928.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.26 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH stock traded down $11.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.91. 534,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,944. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

