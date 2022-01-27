RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,603.33 ($62.11).

RHIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 3,700 ($49.92) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($47.90) to GBX 3,840 ($51.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 3,372 ($45.49) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,296.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,542.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 2,872 ($38.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,762 ($64.25).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

