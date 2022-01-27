Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $606.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

