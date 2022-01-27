Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.05

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 675393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. Northland Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $606.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

