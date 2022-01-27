Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 600

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 623.50 ($8.41).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 637 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 745.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 714.69. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

