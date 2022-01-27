Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,840 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.51) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 5,486 ($74.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,945.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,145.17. The company has a market capitalization of £88.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.97), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,941.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.