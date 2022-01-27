Robert W. Baird Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $293.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $249.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

