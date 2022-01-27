Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,662 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.