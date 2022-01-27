Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $132.71 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

