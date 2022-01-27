Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 19,650 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.35. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

