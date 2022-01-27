Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,892,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 64.8% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $292.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

