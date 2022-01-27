Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $50.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,087 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $50,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

