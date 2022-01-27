Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

