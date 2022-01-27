RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.99

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.99 and last traded at 8.04, with a volume of 345499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 8.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

Get RocketLab alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. Analysts expect that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.