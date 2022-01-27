Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $1,536,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $298.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.