Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.10 EPS.

Shares of ROK traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.84. 37,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,036. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.25 and a 200 day moving average of $321.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

