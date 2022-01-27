ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given New 2,385.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,800 ($37.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,806.25.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:RKWBF traded down $44.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.71. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.24. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.