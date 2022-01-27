Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Rating Increased to Buy at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) was upgraded by CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$68.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RCI.A stock opened at C$63.47 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$56.72 and a twelve month high of C$68.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

