Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price target on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 391.25.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

