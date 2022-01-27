Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,697. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. Rollins has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Get Rollins alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.