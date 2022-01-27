Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,085.71 ($55.12).

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 34.90 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,679.40 ($49.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £85.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,894.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,676.08.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). In the last three months, insiders have bought 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

