Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $33.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. 27,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,697. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. Rollins has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

