Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Sector Perform

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.