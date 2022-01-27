Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

