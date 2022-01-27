Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of IVERIC bio worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,748,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

ISEE stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

