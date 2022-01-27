Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kraton worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 110,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRA opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

